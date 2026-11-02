Hard competitive sport has no equal. Yet football friendlies still have some value

Competitive sport is an unbeatable experience, but in an international friendly we might at least get the chance to witness the technical mastery of Vinicius Jr from close up.

When Muhammad Ali stepped into a ring you expected brashness, a left jab that moved faster than a flaring match, and dancing feet. But trash? Flying cans? Hurled cushions? Yet there he was in Tokyo in 1976, he and his rival being booed, and if this was sacrilege then consider the silliness of the spectacle.

In a fight titled War of the Worlds, Ali was fighting Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki. The wrestler mostly lay on the ground and kicked Ali, the boxer stayed upright and landed six punches in 15 rounds. The result was ostensibly a draw but in truth a farce.