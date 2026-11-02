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Hard competitive sport has no equal. Yet football friendlies still have some value

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Competitive sport is an unbeatable experience, but in an international friendly we might at least get the chance to witness the technical mastery of Vinicius Jr from close up.

Competitive sport is an unbeatable experience, but in an international friendly we might at least get the chance to witness the technical mastery of Vinicius Jr from close up.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Rohit Brijnath

  • Hard competitive sport has more thrill and meaning than staged exhibitions. The article mocks gimmicks like Ali v Inoki and other money-driven shows.
  • Football friendlies still matter because they bring live sport, star players and shared excitement. They also help spread the game and earn money in Asia.
  • Singapore’s matches can inspire local fans and players. Seeing top teams up close offers learning, memories and proof that big dreams are possible.

AI generated

When Muhammad Ali stepped into a ring you expected brashness, a left jab that moved faster than a flaring match, and dancing feet. But trash? Flying cans? Hurled cushions? Yet there he was in Tokyo in 1976, he and his rival being booed, and if this was sacrilege then consider the silliness of the spectacle.

In a fight titled War of the Worlds, Ali was fighting Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki. The wrestler mostly lay on the ground and kicked Ali, the boxer stayed upright and landed six punches in 15 rounds. The result was ostensibly a draw but in truth a farce.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.