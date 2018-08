Ten lucky winners walked away with shoes from New Balance yesterday at its Paragon outlet. All had signed up for The Straits Times Run on Sept 23, for which New Balance is the official sportswear sponsor. Runners who have already registered can look out for more prizes in store, including a Mobot scooter worth $1,499. Among the winners were (from left): Chee Kin Thong, Geraldine Soh, Goon Choo Ong, Nor Azwinshah Iskandar Zulkarnain and Surya Prakash Mallapu Raghavulu.