Happy shuttlers back on podium after 2018 blank

Singapore's shuttlers overcame the loss of key men's doubles player Loh Kean Hean late in their Commonwealth Games campaign with some battling performances in Birmingham yesterday, clinching the mixed team bronze with a 3-0 victory over England at the National Exhibition Centre.

Loh, the older brother of world champion Loh Kean Yew, had to pull out after testing positive for Covid-19 before their semi-final loss to India.

This was the Republic's second victory over the hosts in this year's competition - they triumphed 4-1 in the group stage - and also avenged their loss to England at the 2018 Gold Coast Games where they finished fourth.

World No. 18 Yeo Jia Min, who sealed the victory by beating 141st-ranked Freya Redfearn 21-18, 21-14 in the women's singles, was pleased that the team ended on the podium after they returned empty-handed four years ago from Australia. At the 2014 edition in Glasgow, they clinched two silvers (men's singles and doubles) and a bronze (mixed team).

Yeo said: "At every Games, it's always our goal to bring something back for Singapore and this team. I'm very proud of them because it hasn't been easy. We stuck together as a team and did our best for every single match."

Despite a vocal home crowd, mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan kept their composure to defeat Ben Lane and Lauren Smith 21-17, 25-23 and give Singapore the early lead.

England had changed their line-up with Lane replacing Marcus Ellis, but Singapore's duo were not impacted by the switch.

Tan said: "Ben is a really experienced and good doubles player so maybe they were hoping to throw us off a bit. We were prepared because we had analysed some of their own plays before."

The next match, a men's singles clash between Loh Kean Yew and 54th-ranked Toby Penty, was equally tight despite the difference in world ranking.

Loh is ninth in the world and had easily beaten Penty 21-12, 21-12 in their group-stage encounter. But the Englishman was in inspired form in their rematch that lasted 82 minutes.

He won the first game 25-23 before Loh recovered in the second game 21-11 to draw level.

Penty then saved five match points before Loh eventually prevailed 25-23 in the decider to put Singapore 2-0 up.

On the tough match, Loh said: "It's different because that was the group stage and this was the bronze-medal match so definitely the pressure was different. He was definitely more prepared for this match."

Singapore Badminton Association technical director Martin Andrew was proud of the team's achievement, saying: "These guys have been working quite hard. The boys have had the Thomas Cup and the SEA Games and not necessarily gotten the reward they've worked for.

"Today they've had that reward, the team have been a great unit all week, they've been close together and deserve this. I'm really happy for them and that we're bringing something back to Singapore."