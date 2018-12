Participants at HaBaWaBa Asia - Singapore, an international water polo festival for children aged eight to 12. About 150 kids from six countries featured in the Dec 17-20 event at the OCBC Aquatic Centre. It was organised by a group that includes former players such as Marcus Ng and Yip Yang, and current players Koh Jian Ying and Lee Kai Yang. Ng, the former assistant secretary-general of the Singapore Swimming Association (water polo), said there are plans to bring it to more countries in Asia.