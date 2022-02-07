Hanyu chases third gold and 4A

BEIJING • The weight on the shoulders of Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu must be immense as he prepares to retain his singles gold tomorrow.

With figure-skating fans holding their breath to see if the 27-year-old will deliver a performance at the Beijing Olympics that could earn him a third consecutive gold - a first for the sport in almost a century - the stakes are higher than ever.

But perhaps the biggest pressure for the two-time world champion comes from within. Over a long career, Hanyu has amassed a trove of medals, winning everything there is to win in the sport, but it is the childhood dream of landing the quadruple axel that has kept him pushing ahead.

No skater has landed that fabled jump in competition, but if anyone can do the unthinkable, it is the "Ice Prince".

With a determination bordering on obsession, Hanyu sometimes spends all but 15 minutes of a two-hour practice session on the quad axel, or "4A", a taxing regimen that would include dozens of falls on the hard ice, not to mention the risk of injury.

"I need to understand it," he said. "I want to get to that place where I can confidently feel that this is the complete, perfectly formed version of Yuzuru Hanyu.

"And part of that is the 4A."

For all of its difficulty, the 4A is a high-risk, low-reward jump. Its base value of 12.50 is the highest of the six figure skating jumps but just one point more than the quadruple lutz.

Anything more than a quarter-revolution of under-rotation will earn a downgrade - as Hanyu did in December - to a triple axel worth just 8.00 points.

Grade of execution (GOE) points may be deducted for other imperfections. If Hanyu wants to win, conventional wisdom says that he should go quad-to-quad on the five other jumps against his closest rival, American Nathan Chen, and compete on overall execution.

"If you do a (quad) flip and a lutz, you would get a crazy high score," said Chiba University researcher Nobuhiko Yoshioka, a judge on the figure skating circuit. "But Hanyu really wants to jump the 4A."

If Hanyu wins, he will match Swede Gillis Grafstrom's 94-year-old record of three consecutive figure skating Olympic golds.

Hanyu's training at home has been closed to the media and, while he arrived in Beijing yesterday, he declined to meet them.

Chen, who will not be attempting the 4A, said: "It's really rare to be able to see a skater maintain this level of excellence across multiple generations.

"This is his third Olympics, and he's nowhere near peaking. It's just incredible to see his continuous growth."

