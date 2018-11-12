Hansen hails team after surviving scare

LONDON • New Zealand learnt valuable lessons in a "hostile environment" as they came from behind to eke out a 16-15 win over England at a rain-lashed Twickenham on Saturday.

The world champions trailed 15-0 after England scored two early tries and, although the All Blacks never threatened to cut loose with their usual flowing rugby, they did enough to notch up another win less than a year before their World Cup defence.

"England were very, very good and we showed a lot of character after being 15-0 down and in the weather conditions," New Zealand coach Steve Hansen said in his post-match interview. "It wasn't conducive to playing razzle-dazzle rugby."

England started fast and recalled winger Chris Ashton scored a try within two minutes before co-captain Dylan Hartley was driven over from a rolling maul to give the home side hope of repeating their famous win in 2012, when they defeated the same opponents 38-21.

"They started extremely well. We were on the back foot straight away but we just had to work things out. It's been a while since we played in these conditions," All Blacks captain Kieran Read said.

His team regrouped and full-back Damian McKenzie scorched over the line before fly-half Beauden Barrett converted and added a penalty, as New Zealand narrowed England's lead to 15-10 at half-time.

"Those 10 points were vital for us," Hansen said. "It's all about using that momentum when you've got it."

Barrett's drop goal and another penalty edged the Kiwis ahead, and they duly closed out the win, leaving Read delighted with their resolve ahead of this weekend's Test against Ireland, the world's second-ranked team.

"The English really came at us and showed it for the full 80 (minutes) so I'm really proud of my lads," he added.

In Cardiff, Wallabies coach Michael Cheika was sanguine about Australia's first loss to Wales in a decade, saying there was no shame in losing to a good side.

Australia were on the wrong side of a 9-6 defeat secured by Dan Biggar's 77th-minute penalty at the Millennium Stadium.

"They're ranked third in the world for a reason. So it was always going to be tight, every game we've played against them has been tight over this last period," Cheika said.

REUTERS