Haney is undisputed lightweight champ

MELBOURNE • Unbeaten American Devin Haney comfortably beat Australian George Kambosos on points yesterday to become the first undisputed lightweight world champion in modern boxing history.

The highly rated World Boxing Council (WBC) title-holder Haney, a clear favourite, defended his belt for a fifth time. In the process he took the World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) straps off Kambosos with a unanimous verdict.

Victory made the 23-year-old the first undisputed lightweight champion since the late and fellow American Pernell Whitaker in 1992, and the first in the four-belt era, which began in 2004.

Kambosos was undone by his opponent's sensational speed, instinct and relentless left jab that him frustrated and he struggled to land enough big blows.

It was a defensive masterclass by Haney, whose slick skills and smart tactical nous won the day in front of a 41,000-strong pro-Kambosos crowd at an electric Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

All three judges scored the bout in his favour, 116-112, 116-112 and 118-110.

"This is a dream come true," said Haney, who got a big boost on the eve of the fight when his father and lead trainer Bill was granted an 11th-hour visa, after initially being denied entry to Australia over a three-decades-old drug conviction.

"I was comfortable. I was just sticking to the game plan, the game plan was to go in and hit and not get hit, and I did that for the majority of the fight.

"I took the last round off because I knew I was comfortably ahead, but I fought a good, smart fight. I handicapped him of his best things. He wanted to land the overhand right and the left hook."

Victory in the 135-pound (61kg) limit fight stretched Haney's phenomenal record to 28-0 with 15 KOs.

Kambosos, 28, suffered his first professional defeat in 21 bouts since debuting in 2013.

Kambosos, who became world champion when he scored a surprise win over American Teofimo Lopez last November, afterwards called for a rematch.

"I want to take the best test, the hardest test and I'm going to give him full respect for his victory and let him have his time," he said.

"We'll do it again. I have to implement a few things but I thought the fight was very close."

The win elevates Haney to an exclusive club of fighters. He is only the eighth boxer to hold all four belts from the major sanctioning bodies - WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO - at the same time.

The seven others are Bernard Hopkins (middleweight), Jermain Taylor (middleweight), Terence Crawford (super lightweight), Oleksandr Usyk (cruiserweight), Josh Taylor (super lightweight), Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (super middleweight) and Jermell Charlo (super welterweight).

