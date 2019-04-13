Hamzah cruises past plucky Thai to retain title

Singapore professional boxer Hamzah Farouk took just two minutes to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia continental super featherweight title last November, but was pushed to the distance in his first defence last night at The Ring Fighting Championship VI.

Hamzah, 30, dominated veteran Thai fighter Paiboon Lorkham for almost the entire 10 rounds, but was unable to deliver the knockout blow at The Ring Boxing Community on Kim Yam Road.

Said Hamzah after earning a unanimous decision over his 40-year-old rival: "He was a very awkward fighter to box, but also really tough. He took some good shots and, after the fifth round, I thought, 'Why not just cruise and finish the fight?'.

"I didn't feel threatened or tired in any of the rounds and enjoyed my time in the ring tonight."

The judges' scorecards were also needed in last night's other co-main event. The Frenchman Abdelelah Karroum, 26, got a unanimous decision over Singaporean Alexandrew David, 28, after their eight-round bout to win the WBC Asia silver interim super welterweight title.

Earlier, former One Championship mixed martial arts fighter Kirstie Gannaway picked up her second pro boxing victory in as many fights with a fourth-round TKO defeat of Indonesia's Nadia Khoir.

Up-and-coming Filipino boxer Mark Magsayo also posted an impressive win over Erick Deztroyer, knocking the Indonesian out in the fourth round.