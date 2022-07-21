Halloween will scare rivals off

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(12) SOUTHERN STYLE drops back to 1,000m and could finish off strongly. Looks the winner.

(1) MANDALAY disappointed last time but should be involved in the finish.

(10) NELLIE BLY showed good improvement last time and could get into the action.

(8) DAME TWINING should be in the shake-up.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(7) SLINKY MAPIMPI was neglected in the betting on debut. Despite showing inexperience, he ran on nicely for a close second. He should get the 1,600m.

(1) BATTLEGROUND was also green on debut but flashed late to get close. The extra will be to his liking.

(3) HOME OF THE BRAVE was doing good work when finishing fourth. He will improve.

(8) STEPPING OUT showed improvement in his second start.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(2) INTOXICATING is threatening and should be ripe and ready to take the honours.

(1) A COLOURFUL PAST has not been far back. She has blinkers on for the first time and should run an improved race.

(8) TULIP TREE is improving fast and could get into the fight for honours.

(4) LIGHT OF DAY is improving and could make the frame.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(4) FAR AWAY WINTER and (7) WILLIAMTHEFIGHTER were heavily backed on debut but failed to justify the odds. Far Away Winter found problems and could be the one to beat.

(6) VARTACUS has been threatening and should acquit himself well.

(9) HEART AND MIND showed a form return last time.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(7) MINGSHI was never travelling last time and deserves another chance.

(5) ROMEO'S MAGIC is back to form but has a wide draw.

(3) ARLINGTON ACTION could have a say if covered early.

(6) KAYLA'S DREAM has not been far back and should hold form.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(7) HALLOWEEN is bang in form and could make a winning debut at this track.

(6) GILDED BUTTERFLY won her only start at this track and should make her presence felt.

(4) PATON'S TEARS, (5) NOW YOU SEE ME and (10) PASHASHA could take home the smaller cheques.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) DEFENDER OF RIGHTS is highly thought of but has been costly to follow. Against this lot, she could be the one to beat.

(5) SILVERY BLUE is threatening for her second win.

(1) DANCING ARABIAN is finding form. Chance.

(3) LOLLAPALOOZA is back to the trip of her two wins.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(6) QUEST FROM AFAR has ability but needs to settle. Her usual tactics will see the pack catching late.

(13) FASINADA, (3) WONDERING STAR and (1) JUST A MEMORY will all be finishing on.