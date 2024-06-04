Hall of Famer, Cowboys legend Larry Allen dies at 52

Allen made 11 Pro Bowls and six All-Pro first teams over 14 seasons as an offensive lineman for the Cowboys (1994-2005) and San Francisco 49ers (2006-07). He was a member of the Hall of Fame's All-Decade teams for the 1990s and the 2000s and was inducted into Canton in 2013.

"Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL," the Cowboys said in a statement released Monday. "His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner."

Allen is survived by his wife, Janelle, and three children. Memorial service arrangements will be announced in the near future, the team said.

"The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry," the team said.

Drafted by the Cowboys in the second round in 1994 out of Sonoma State, Allen won Super Bowl XXX with Dallas in his second NFL season. He played in 203 regular season games (197 starts) and eight playoff games (all starts).

