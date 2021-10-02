Hakim on the cusp of greatness

As a kid growing up in a kampung in Kelantan, Hakim Kamaruddin had big dreams.

Like being a jockey and riding in the city state of Singapore - with its bright lights, bustle and buzz.

But not even in his wildest dreams did he see himself being crowned Champion Apprentice - and, maybe even Champion Jockey.

Suddenly though, those dreams are within touching distance.

With only nine meetings left in the current season, engravers can already start chiselling the name Hakim Kamaruddin into the Singapore champion apprentice jockey trophy.

And, while they're at it, it would not be a bad idea to save the template for the senior jockey trophy as well.

The second-year Malaysian rider is way ahead in the apprentice jockey's premiership, with 51 winners.

Even, if mathematically, the second-placed Iskandar Rosman can bridge that gap of 34 winners, we all know it is never going to happen.

So overwhelming is Hakim's dominance this year that he has also been bullying the big boys.

No kidding. And, to think, he is just 23.

The 12-winner lead on Danny Beasley is not as unassailable. But the odds are in favour of the young apprentice.

Not since Benny Woodworth in the Bukit Timah days in 1995 has Singapore racing seen a rookie "killing two birds with one stone" in both championships.

While there was no real clarity whether the same applies today, it is understood that, if Hakim has the most number of winners in both categories by the conclusion of the last meeting, he takes both crowns.

Back to the fairy tale, it really all began when apprentice Hakim left Frank Maynard's Kuala Lumpur yard and headed south to join Mark Walker's establishment in 2019.

After a warm-up last year, when he finished second to Simon Kok (34 winners to 21), he exploded this year, riding winners like they were going out of fashion.

So, what does the lad think of all that is happening?

"I think I should be champion apprentice. I've got a big lead now," he said. "But I don't really think about it.

"I just want to try my best on every horse, and I really have to thank my master for supporting me with good horses.

"And other trainers like Michael Clements, Tim Fitzsimmons and Desmond Koh. It's because I get so many rides and so many good horses that I am where I am.

"As for the senior title, I also want to try. Beasley is a very good jockey, a very experienced jockey, and he can still win."

So now that he has accomplished so much, what is his wish?

"I was sad to leave my family," he said. "But they were okay with me becoming a jockey.

"Today, my mum and dad are very proud of me, especially if I become champion apprentice jockey this year.

"It is a pity they can't watch live racing on TV from Kelantan, but they watch the replays on YouTube. I also have two younger sisters and they are also proud of me.

"My wish is that one day, my whole family can come here and watch me ride. That would be great."