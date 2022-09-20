Hakim gets 2 months

Reigning champion apprentice and jockey Hakim Kamaruddin has been suspended for two months over his handling of Engine Start in Race 6 on Sept 10.

His mount finished fourth to Heng Xing in the Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,600m.

After taking evidence from him, his master (trainer Donna Logan) and Engine Start's trainer (Jason Ong), Hakim was found guilty of failing to ride to the satisfaction of the stewards.

The specifics of the charge were: (1) From the 650m mark until approaching the 550m, when the tempo increased, he failed to attempt to improve his position and continued to race behind the back of Absolute Radiance. (2) Passing the 450m, he directed his mount out and away from a clear run directly in front of him between Gold Zest and Heng Xing.

In assessing the penalty, the stewards took into account the nature of the charge, Hakim's disciplinary record, personal circumstances, precedent penalties and submissions from Hakim that he has been engaged to ride on Sept 17.

Hakim was then suspended for two months - from Sept 18 to Nov 17.

He was advised of his right of appeal.