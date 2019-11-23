Hail vintage Duric

A top jockey knows how to turn things around for a favourable outcome when caught in tricky situation in a race.

Vlad Duric last night showed why he is Kranji's champion jockey with what the race presenter called an "11-out-of-10 ride" to get Implement to shed his maiden status at his ninth start.

The Australian, who is almost assured of his third consecutive title, certainly made the winning move by taking the initiative to steer Implement ahead after sensing the pace was too slow in the $50,000 Class 4 Div 2 event over 1,400m on the narrow Short Course E.

Thereafter, he was never headed again. This gave the Michael Clements-trained and Lucky Stable-owned Implement a deserving first success.

He rewarded his backers with a juicy $43 win payout.

Implement, who arrived with a win over 1,500m on a soft track from two starts in Ireland, had been consistent without winning after two unplaced outings. His last six outings yielded a second, two thirds and three fourths.

For the first time, he was ridden in front last night. It was probably a blessing in disguise that the pace was too slow, making Duric take Implement to the forward role.

The starter got the field off in a beautiful line, bar the favourite Quadcopter, who bombed the start.

A last-start winner from the front, his absence at the head of the field probably changed the complexion of the race.

St Alwyn shot to the lead by a couple of lengths and then dropped anchor. He went at a pedestrain 26.49sec for the first 400m.

In his commentary, Nicholas Child called: "Duric says you're going a bit too slow for me, I'm going to the front." Implement then poked his head in front.

The champion then made a second winning stroke by pumping his mount turning for home to steal a healthy lead that obviously caught his rivals flatfooted.

St Alwyn plugged on under Juan Paul van der Merwe but had to settle for second, half a length behind.

"Not many can get past the champ when he is in full flow," was Child's call at the winning post.

Indeed, it was vintage Duric on Implement - his 80th winner of the season. He caught them out, instead of being a victim of the slow pace had he waited. Bravo.