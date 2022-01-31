Hail Romantic Warrior

Romantic Warrior has repaid trainer Danny Shum's eye for talent and owner Peter Lau's faith with a brilliant win under Karis Teetan in the HK$12 million (S$2.08 million) Hong Kong Classic Mile over 1,600m at Sha Tin yesterday.

The Hong Kong International Sale graduate has added further lustre to his imposing record of five victories from five starts.

A son of Acclamation sourced for the club by former Irish champion jockey Michael Kinane from the 2019 Tattersalls Sale, Romantic Warrior was bought by Lau for HK$4.8 million last June.

Success yesterday against quality opponents took the gelding's earnings to HK$10.4 million.

Teetan capitalised fully on barrier one to sit just off the speed, before angling out to overtake California Spangle, who was brave in attempting to lead virtually all of the way from Gate 13.

Romantic Warrior won by half a length in 1min 33.80sec.

The Irishman was an encouraging third, 13/4 lengths away. Turin Redsun swept home late in eye-catching fashion for fourth.

"This horse is very easy to control and he's got a big heart. When he hits the front, he likes to win. He's not a big horse but he's good enough. He's happy and he's healthy, so he performs very well," said Shum.

Subject to discussions with Lau, he will target the second leg of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series - the HK$12 million Hong Kong Classic Cup over 1,800m on Feb 27.

Teetan had inherited the ride from Joao Moreira, who opted for Master Delight, who finished 11th.

"He's a lovely horse. He's actually a really nice horse. He had the draw and I think it helped him," said the Mauritian.

"I just wanted to follow California Spangle and I knew he would take me into the race. But, when this horse got the clear run, he really let down and I think he's got a very bright future.

"Man, the last 100 metres, when he got a clear run, he gave me a really good feel."

Romantic Warrior has progressed through the rankings with stunning efficiency since debuting on Oct 20, winning twice at Happy Valley before adding three successive victories at Sha Tin.

Two races earlier, trainer Caspar Fownes was contemplating a tilt at the Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup over 2,000m with Zebrowski next month, after his five-year-old toughed it out to claim the Group 3 Centenary Vase Handicap over 1,800m with Matthew Poon astride.

"He's stepping up to every task and sometimes you have to throw them in the deep end a little bit, out of their comfort zone rating-wise," said Fownes.

"If he ran in a Gold Cup, he certainly wouldn't be disgraced. He'd still be a first-four chance in my opinion, because he's such a good stayer. Most importantly, we will see how he pulls up because he's a 'jointy' horse; he has his issues."

Placed in the 2020 Group 1 Australian Derby over 2,400m at Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Zebrowski has made a swift acclimatisation to Hong Kong.

He is now a two-time Group 3 winner from only eight starts, after claiming the January Cup Handicap over 1,800m at Happy Valley earlier this month.

The Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup forms a Group 1 double-header on Feb 20, along with the Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup over 1,400m.

HKJC