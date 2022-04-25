Hail Golden Sixty

HONG KONG • Golden Sixty stands alone as the highest prize money earner in Hong Kong racing history, after his faultless defence of his HK$20 million (S$3.5 million) Group 1 FWD Champions Mile crown yesterday.

Sealing his sixth Group 1 in the process for jockey Vincent Ho and trainer Francis Lui, Golden Sixty enhanced his all-time bank account to HK$113,400,600 with HK$11.4 million for first place.

He has surpassed the mantle of HK$106,233,750 previously held by Beauty Generation.

Said Ho of Golden Sixty: "He's one in a lifetime."

Following yesterday's effort, a campaign to Japan is an option for Hong Kong's champion, with Lui confirming his entry for the Group 1 Yasuda Kinen over 1,600m at Tokyo on June 5.

"But, of course, we have to see how he recovers and we also need to see the quarantine, whether we can go and how the arrangements work," he said.

HKJC