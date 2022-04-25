Group 1 FWD Champions Mile (1,600m)

Hail Golden Sixty

Updated
Published
4 min ago

HONG KONG • Golden Sixty stands alone as the highest prize money earner in Hong Kong racing history, after his faultless defence of his HK$20 million (S$3.5 million) Group 1 FWD Champions Mile crown yesterday.

Sealing his sixth Group 1 in the process for jockey Vincent Ho and trainer Francis Lui, Golden Sixty enhanced his all-time bank account to HK$113,400,600 with HK$11.4 million for first place.

He has surpassed the mantle of HK$106,233,750 previously held by Beauty Generation.

Said Ho of Golden Sixty: "He's one in a lifetime."

Following yesterday's effort, a campaign to Japan is an option for Hong Kong's champion, with Lui confirming his entry for the Group 1 Yasuda Kinen over 1,600m at Tokyo on June 5.

"But, of course, we have to see how he recovers and we also need to see the quarantine, whether we can go and how the arrangements work," he said.

HKJC

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 25, 2022, with the headline Hail Golden Sixty. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top