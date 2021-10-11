Gypsy King ends trilogy in a fury

LAS VEGAS • Tyson Fury retained his World Boxing Council heavyweight crown on Saturday with a spectacular 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder as their trilogy fight delivered a boxing classic.

In an epic battle in front of 15,820 fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, both fighters were knocked down on multiple occasions in a contest full of improbable twists and turns.

Undefeated Fury looked to have gained the upper hand after flooring Wilder in the third round, only for the 35-year-old American to respond with two knockdowns that had the English champion clinging on desperately in the fourth.

But it was the bigger, heavier Fury, landing the cleaner and more damaging blows, who finished the stronger, and the champion had his opponent down once again in the 10th with a right hook.

Wilder responded bravely to that knockdown by wobbling Fury in return. But the brutal energy-sapping nature of the fight and its relentless physicality, finally took its toll in the 11th.

With Wilder exhausted and on the ropes, Fury landed the decisive combination. A right uppercut scrambled his senses before a right hook sent him tumbling to the canvas, barely conscious.

"Shots like that end careers," Fury said. "I just hope that he's OK. Because he took a lot of punishment tonight.

"Don't ever doubt me. When the chips are down I will always deliver. I give him (God) the glory for the victory. He's a tough man - he took some big shots tonight. It was a great fight tonight as well as any trilogy in history."

The bout ended the acrimonious rivalry between the trash-talking self-styled "Gypsy King" and Wilder, a heavy-handed knockout specialist regarded as one of the most destructive punchers in the sport.

Fury had scored a seventh-round knockout in their second fight 20 months ago in Las Vegas, after their first meeting in 2018 in Los Angeles ended in a controversial draw.

Both fighters entered the ring on Saturday at their heaviest, with Fury tipping the scales at 125.6 kg and Wilder at 108kg.

Fury, who improved to 31-0-1 with 22 knockouts, revealed afterwards he had sought to pay his respects to Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) after the fight, but had been rebuffed.

The 33-year-old Briton said in an angry respond: "We fought like two warriors in there. And I went over to shake his hand and say well done and he was like 'No, I don't respect you'.

"I was very surprised. He's a sore loser, an idiot. I was like 'How can you say I've cheated when you know in your heart, you've been beaten fair and square? But I've acted like a gentleman throughout my career and that's all I can do... Me and Wilder's saga is done now, done for good."

While Fury went to party with DJ Steve Aoki afterwards and "have a couple of drinks", he will be looking ahead to the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk - the Ukrainian holds the other three heavyweight titles - and Briton Anthony Joshua, set to happen some time next year.

The winner of that bout will be in line for a money-spinning fight against Fury for the chance to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2002.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE