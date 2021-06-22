Gyms, studios up and running again - with more safety measures

Gyms and studios were again bustling with fitness enthusiasts yesterday as these businesses welcomed clients for the first time since stricter Covid-19 measures led to the suspension of indoor, mask-off activities on May 8.

At TFX Millenia Walk, almost 300 members had checked into the 41,700 sq ft branch by 1pm, with about 30 people working out there when The Straits Times visited.

Some equipment was sealed off to ensure safe distancing but that did not deter auditor Jonathan Ting, who visited the Millenia Walk branch four to five times weekly before gyms were closed.

He had tried jogging and bodyweight workouts to maintain his fitness, but found it hard to stay motivated. The 26-year-old said: "Of course you can work out at home, but the environment is different so it somehow affects your mood to work out."

True Group's area business manager Andrew Lan, 44, noted that its personal trainers were fully booked. He said: "The biggest thing we've missed is the energy. When you're in here, you feel good because you're next to like-minded people who come in to train and exercise."

To prepare for the reopening, True Group did several rounds of deep cleaning for its outlets and staff training to ensure everyone was familiar with the safe management measures. It also used disinfecting coating agent SDST on the equipment and demarcated zones for classes.

Mr Lan added that True Group has applied for the Fast and Easy Tests training for staff and hopes to roll that out as soon as it becomes mandatory from mid-July.

Over at Hygieia Strength & Conditioning gym in Haig Road, operations resumed but under very different circumstances. Each person had his or her own workout station, unlike before the phase two (heightened alert), when they could move around freely.

Owner Shaun Pang, 35, said: "We wanted to make sure that everything was okay and work out any kinks before we ramp it up."

Strategy manager Eline De Buyser, 28, who used to visit the gym twice a week, was glad to be back as she was worried about losing the progress she had made since she started training in January.

She took care to wash her hands after the session and lowered her mask only when she was lifting weights.

There was also joy and relief - particularly for some parents - as indoor sports and physical [SPORTS?]activities for those aged 18 and below were allowed to resume, just six days before the end of the school holidays.

Homemaker Nur Ashikeen had looked up different ways to keep her daughters, aged three and four, occupied after gymnasium Gym-kraft at Kallang Wave Mall - which they frequented once a week - was closed from May 19.

While her children enjoyed occasional visits to the beach and the arts and crafts activities she did with them, they often asked when they would be able to go out again.

The 35-year-old said: "It's really nice because I get to have a cup of coffee while I see my children exercise (at Gymkraft) and get rid of their pent-up energy."

To assure parents that it was safe, Gymkraft's full-time staff took self-administered Covid-19 tests.

Director Willie Goh was relieved to be able to reopen and hopes for measures to be eased further, noting that it will be tough to continue operating his Kallang and Tampines branches at the current capacity.

His 7,000 sq ft Kallang branch can take up to 50 people, but can have only 30 now, owing to safe management measures. The take-up rate for off-peak hours outside of weekday evenings and weekend mornings is lower, he added.

Mr Goh, 42, said: "I'm quite encouraged and really thankful that the parents are bringing their kids back. So, hopefully, things will start getting better."