Gyms, fitness studios stay cautious despite eased curbs

While Covid-19 measures were eased for gyms and fitness studios from yesterday, a number of these places are adopting a more cautious approach to the relaxed restrictions.

Indoor, mask-off sports and exercise activities are now allowed to be done in groups of five - up from two previously - and the cap for indoor and outdoor classes has increased from 30 to 50 people.

Fitness brand True Group said that at its 42,000 sq ft TFX Millenia Walk centre, the aerobics and cycling studios will continue to operate at reduced capacities of 20 and 15 people respectively, to ensure the safety of its members.

Mr Nicholas Kraal, head of operations and facilities at True Group, said that no changes were made as "the rule of 3m between members still applies for high-intensity and high-movement classes".

Only the yoga studio at the centre has seen an increase in capacity from 10 to 15 people, a move that was welcomed by healthcare worker Klion Chung.

Ms Chung, who usually visits the Millenia Walk branch twice a week, said: "Previously, I wasn't able to book a slot because it is always in such hot demand. You really had to book on the dot... Even if you were only one minute late, there wouldn't be any slots left."

Demand for the Sh'bam dance class at TFX also remains high, and a queue of about 20 people had formed outside the studio when The Straits Times visited last night.

Ms Jasmine Lim, who attends the class three to four times a week, is hoping for a further easing of restrictions.

The 56-year-old, who is self-employed, said: "There are so many members who are unable to come for classes because they are always fully booked, so that is really sad, especially for those of us who love to dance and exercise."

The F45 Tanjong Rhu gym in Kallang Wave Mall has also opted to keep to the status quo for now and is capping its classes at 18 people because of space constraints at its 2,500 sq ft outlet.

Co-owner Barbora Hogan said that it will continue to run at 50 per cent capacity until measures are relaxed further.

Another fitness outfit, Actualize CrossFit in Jalan Besar, said it is focusing on instilling a culture of safety among its users and staff.

Despite the relaxed measures, it has closed its second-storey space to reduce traffic and cut the duration of classes from an hour to 45 minutes to prevent users from mingling between sessions.

Actualize co-owner and coach Cassandra Lau, 28, said: "Keeping our classes at a small and manageable scale for the time being gives us time to adjust to meet the Government's standards while keeping us flexible should we see another tightening of measures."

Actor Nicholas Bloodworth, 36, is happy to see the precautions taken by the gym. He said: "This gym has been very responsible, going above and beyond the safety requirements. They have done more than anywhere else I've seen."

Like many gymgoers, he is hoping for a return to normality. "We're all social creatures, and it's much more motivating when working out in a larger group," he said.

As restrictions ease amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the fitness industry is abuzz with collective relief and optimism.

Ms Jasmine Chong, co-founder of yoga and barre outfit Lab Studios, said: "It feels like we're finally getting to this new normal... As more people get vaccinated, hopefully we'll remain open and invite more students back soon.

"The easing of measures is just the first step and we're excited to see what's next."