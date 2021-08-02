Gymnasts' breakthroughs deliver thriller in Tokyo

TOKYO • Favourite Max Whitlock retained his pommel horse title for Britain yesterday to secure his third Olympic gold medal, as Artem Dolgopyat won the men's floor exercise to give Israel only its second gold and first in gymnastics.

In a day of surprises at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Rebeca Andrade took advantage of American Simone Biles' absence to win the vault, becoming the first female Brazilian gymnast to claim gold.

Nina Derwael also scored a first, winning the uneven bars to become the first Belgian woman to win a gymnastics gold.

Dolgopyat, a two-time world silver medallist on the floor, was congratulated by Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett after upgrading to gold by a whisker.

He posted a score of 14.933, the same as Spain's Rayderley Zapata, but the Israeli took top spot on the podium because his routine had a higher degree of difficulty.

"How we waited to see the Israeli flag raised," tweeted Mr Bennett, who later called to offer his congratulations when the 24-year-old was in the mixed zone.

"It means a lot to me. I've been dreaming about it since I was six years old. I'm really happy that I was able to do it and give my country the best gift," said Dolgopyat after taking his country's first gold since the 2004 Athens Games.

It was business as usual on the pommel horse, however, as Whitlock comfortably finished ahead of silver medallist Lee Chih-kai of Chinese Taipei. The first man onto the apparatus, the 28-year-old posted a score of 15.583 that no one else could beat.

Andrade, a surprise silver medallist in the all-around competition, pulled an even bigger shock in the women's vault with a winning total of 15.083. American Mykayla Skinner, stepping in for world champion teammate Biles, who dropped out over mental health issues, grabbed the silver.

Four-gold medallist Biles, who was in the arena to cheer on Skinner, yesterday confirmed that she will not compete in today's floor exercise final, leaving one more event - tomorrow's balance beam - that she is still eligible for.

"Either way, we're all behind you, Simone," USA Gymnastics tweeted yesterday.

Biles also posted an Instagram story indicating she was still struggling with her demons, writing: "Always take a moment to celebrate the beautiful woman you've become, the obstacles you've overcome, the silent battles you've fought and the hard decisions you've had to make.

"Celebrate your strength and resilience."

REUTERS