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Gymnastics-China hand US women first world team loss since 2010

Artistic Gymnastics - 2026 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands - October 21, 2026 Gold medallist China Team after the Women's Team Final, pose with a banner after qualifying for the LA 2028 Summer Olympics REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Oct 21 - China beat the US in the women's team final at the World Gymnastics Championships in the Netherlands on Wednesday, handing the Americans their first loss since 2010.

With China needing 12.600 for victory in the final event of the night, the floor exercise, Qiu Qiyuan sealed the win with a score of 12.833.

China finished on a combined 165.764, with the US scoring a total of 165.531, a difference of just 0.233. Japan took bronze with 164.063.

It was China's first women's team title at the Championships since 2006.

China, Japan and the US have all earned spots at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. REUTERS