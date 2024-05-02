Gymnastics-Britain's head coach Kenwright steps down three months before Olympics

David Kenwright has stepped down as head coach of the British women's artistic gymnastics team less than 90 days before the Paris Olympics, British Gymnastics said on Wednesday.

Kenwright, who left ahead of this week's European Championships in Italy, guided Britain to their first women’s Olympic team medal in 93 years with a bronze in Tokyo.

He also guided the team to a silver at the World Championships in 2022 as well as gold at the European Championships in Antalya last year.

"We’ve achieved a lot together that we can all be immensely proud of and that will have a lasting positive impact for our sport and all those in it, Kenwright, who had been with British Gymnastics since 2017, said in a statement.

British Gymnastics thanked Kenwright for the "extensive contribution" he made to the sport in the UK.

"As the focus turns to Paris 2024, Tracy Whittaker-Smith, performance director (Olympic disciplines), and Scott Hann, technical adviser, will use their wealth of experience and expertise to lead the team into the Games," the governing body added. REUTERS