Just before the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, gymnast Tan Sze En fractured her left ankle, forcing her to postpone her major Games debut by a year.

She competed at the 2018 Asian Games and the 2019 World Championships in Germany - where she qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics - before a lateral collateral ligament strain in her left knee forced her to miss the 2019 SEA Games.