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Amanda Yap, 16, is just the fourth Singaporean gymnast to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

SINGAPORE – Singaporean teenage gymnast Amanda Yap made a statement at her first Commonwealth Games on July 28, when she clinched the silver medal in the balance beam in Glasgow.

Competing at The Arena in Glasgow, the 16-year-old posted a score of 13.233 to finish behind Australian champion Breanna Scott (13.933), who also won the women’s team event and all-around silver at these Games. Canada’s Lia-Monica Fontaine scored 13.000 points to complete the podium.

Her feat in Scotland makes her only the fourth Singaporean gymnast to win a medal at the quadrennial event.

Lim Heem Wei and David-Jonathan Chan were the first to do so, claiming the women’s balance beam silver and men’s pommel horse bronze respectively at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India.

Singapore’s most recent gymnastics medal at the meet was at the 2014 edition in Glasgow, where Hoe Wah Toon captured a bronze in the men’s vault.

Earlier in the competition, Amanda finished 14th among 18 gymnasts in the women’s all-around final and will next contest the floor exercise final later on July 28.

The SEA Games silver medallist has carried over the momentum from a standout 2025, during which she became the first Singaporean to qualify for a final at a world championships.