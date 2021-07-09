Gym operators get ready to welcome larger groups

In recent weeks, Mr Ryan Choo had been busy preparing for the opening of his gym, Body Fit Training Raffles CBD.

He was set to welcome his first customers tomorrow but had to scramble when the multi-ministry task force said on Wednesday that indoor, mask-off sports and exercise activities will be allowed to take place in groups of five - up from two now - at gyms and fitness studios from next Monday.

The cap for indoor and outdoor classes will also increase from 30 to 50 people.

The 32-year-old head coach said he was initially worried about having to re-tape and re-zone the gym space, but welcomed the development. "It has been a long time coming... from a year ago, and I am definitely a little nervous but also very excited to finally get this going."

Besides segregated zones, other safety measures Mr Choo has in place include disinfecting the equipment and room after every 45-minute session and cleaning high-touch points thrice a day.

Mr Julien Bera, country director of Virgin Active Singapore, said his team will measure the seven studios again and review the floor markings, but a cap of 15 to 20 people in each indoor class will be kept.

While there are concerns about gyms - which have been deemed higher-risk settings - experiencing greater traffic, regular gym-goers were pleased at the relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Accountant Joel Tan, who does weights training at Anytime Fitness Balestier three to four times a week, said he was not worried about the increase in numbers. He has also noticed that gym-goers have been more proactive in cleaning the equipment since the pandemic started.

Mr Tan, 28, said: "Even with the increase in numbers, gyms have already put in place the necessary safe management measures, such as (greater) distancing between equipment and having members clean equipment after use, so I still feel safe going to the gym."

Housewife Emily Peh, who attends classes at F45 Holland Village five times a week, believes more people will now be willing to return to the gym as vaccination numbers go up. She is relishing the opportunity to work out with more people as the class she attends now has 12 people, down from 20 to 30 before the pandemic.

The 36-year-old said: "We go to F45 not just for exercise, but for the community as well. Having group work occasionally helps to change things up a bit more; doing it individually is quite sad. But it is better now as it is not as cramped as last time."

All staff who work at gyms and fitness studios where clients are unmasked will be placed on a regular 14-day fast and easy test (FET) regimen, which will be made mandatory from next Thursday.

F45 Tanjong Rhu co-owner Barbora Hogan collected 16 test kits for her team of eight coaches yesterday. Two of her staff completed the training course last week. The outlet at Kallang Wave Mall is currently operating at 50 per cent capacity with a maximum of 18 people in each class.

She said: "It feels like we are moving in the right direction slowly but surely. (There is) still a long way to go to be able to run a regular F45 class though."

She is hopeful of a return to normalcy, adding that "it will hopefully give confidence to those who haven't been back to the gym yet".