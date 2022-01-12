Gym great Uchimura ends his career

TOKYO • Two-time Olympic gymnastics all-around champion Kohei Uchimura has retired aged 33, his management said yesterday, ending the career of one of the sport's all-time greats.

The Japanese has had a glittering career, winning gold at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games and clinching the Olympic team title with his country in the latter.

He also claimed four silvers in total in Beijing 2008 and London, and was crowned all-around world champion six times.

But he suffered disappointment in his Olympic swansong, falling off the horizontal bar and failing to reach the final at his home Tokyo Games last year.

Uchimura's final competition was at the world championships last October in Kitakyushu, the city where he was born.

He finished sixth in the horizontal bar final but was given a rapturous reception by the home crowd after sticking a textbook landing from his dismount.

He told reporters after that event that he would take time to consider his next move, but acknowledged there was "a new generation emerging" in gymnastics.

He said: "I can't say anything about retirement at the moment - I need to take a rest and think about it.

"I was reminded tonight just how much I like gymnastics. I'm not feeling right now that I don't want to do it any more. I was reminded how interesting it is."

No further details about his retirement were immediately available but Japanese media said Uchimura would hold a news conference in the near future.

Revered in Japan where he is dubbed "King Kohei", Uchimura was also a crowd favourite because of his easy-going personality and love of chocolate.

He made headlines at the Rio Games by racking up a 500,000 yen (S$5,860) phone bill playing Pokemon Go.

But he was strictly business when it came to competition, winning silver in the all-around and team events in his Olympic debut in 2008. He then became the first man in 44 years to win back-to-back Olympic all-around golds, in 2012 and 2016, and also claimed the world title every year in between.

But shoulder injuries began to take their toll and in 2019 he described his chances of appearing at the Tokyo Games as a "fairy tale".

He took radical action by dropping every event but the horizontal bar, and went on to book his place in Tokyo. But his Games career came to an abrupt end when he lost his grip on the bar and crashed to the floor.

He said at the time: "In the last three Olympics I took part in, I was always able to bring out in competition what I practised, but I can't do that any more.

"I'm past my peak. I just have to accept that calmly."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS