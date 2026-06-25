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'Gutted' Onley to miss Tour de France due to shoulder injury

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Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 13 - Loudenvielle to Peyragudes - Loudenvielle, France - July 18, 2025 Team Picnic PostNL's Oscar Onley crosses the finish line after stage 13 REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 13 - Loudenvielle to Peyragudes - Loudenvielle, France - July 18, 2025 Team Picnic PostNL's Oscar Onley crosses the finish line after stage 13 REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

June 25 - Scottish rider Oscar Onley, who finished fourth overall in last year's Tour de France, will miss the 2026 edition of the race after sustaining a shoulder injury in a crash on the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, his team Netcompany-Ineos said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old crashed this month during stage six of the race in southeastern France.

"Further medical investigations have confirmed a significant shoulder injury. Unfortunately, this means Oscar will be unable to compete in this year’s Tour de France," the team said in a statement.

Belgian Wout van Aert will also miss the Tour de France after injuring his elbow at the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes.

Onley said he was "gutted" to miss the biggest race on the cycling calendar.

"My focus is now on recovering and getting my shoulder in a good place, but I’m really motivated to try and make something out of this season," he added.

The Tour de France will set off on July 4, beginning with a team time trial in Barcelona. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.