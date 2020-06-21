Gunners humbled by late Brighton strike

LONDON • Not only did Brighton do the double over Arsenal for the first time in club history, but to rub salt into the wound, it was Neil Maupay that scored the winner at the death as the hosts won 2-1 in the Premier League yesterday.

The French striker was involved in the first-half aerial challenge that led to a serious-looking knee injury for Bernd Leno.

The German goalkeeper was incandescent, shouting and pointing a finger at Maupay while he was being stretchered off, and so too were his Arsenal teammates.

This was the Gunners' third injury in their two games since the English top flight restarted on Wednesday, and Pablo Mari and Leno may now miss the rest of the season, with Granit Xhaka also on the sidelines.

It was a niggly affair at the Amex Stadium and, while Bukayo Saka hit the bar early on, clear-cut chances were far and few between.

Nicolas Pepe curled home the opener in the second half, but it was soon cancelled out by Lewis Dunk after slack defending by Rob Holding and Arsenal switched off again five minutes into stoppage time for Maupay's dagger.

With the win, the 15th-placed Seagulls now have some breathing room in what is a congested bottom six and the 23-year-old was happy after grabbing his ninth league goal of the term.

"It is just a win, we have eight games to go - some very big games. Anything can happen and we need to stay focus," he told BT Sport.

"It is a good start, we are really happy but we need to get straight back in tomorrow to focus on the next game."

On the collision with Leno, Maupay also insisted it was not intentional, saying: "I jumped for the ball. I apologise to the team and to him as well.

"Arsenal players maybe need to learn humility sometimes. They were talking a lot. They got what they deserved."

In the earlier game yesterday, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers felt it was a point gained, rather than two points dropped despite being hit by a sucker punch in added time as his side drew 1-1 at Watford.

The third-placed Foxes broke the deadlock in stoppage time after Ben Chilwell curled home from long range, before Craig Dawson nabbed his first goal for the Hornets via an overhead kick.

Leicester, however, remain on track to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2016, when they won the Premier League.

