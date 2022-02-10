Gu wants sport 'as a force for unity'

BEIJING • Adding an Olympic gold in the maiden freeski big air event to eight World Cup victories and two world championship titles, Eileen Gu, or Gu Ailing as she is known to the Chinese public, has lived up to her pre-Games billing as one of the biggest stars of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Yet, besides her talent, what really sets the 18-year-old apart from most of her fellow Olympians is her connections to both China and the United States.

Born in California to an American father and a Chinese mother, Gu started skiing when she was just "a little pink ball of a toddler".

"While other kids were busy crying and screaming, I'd already move on," she recalled.

Gu started to sweep youth competitions and made rapid progress - the same upward trajectory every talented athlete has had.

She seemed to have had the wind at her back until 2019, when she announced she would switch allegiance from the US to China, which triggered a wave of criticism from the Western media.

Despite the flak, Gu ploughed on and on Monday, she claimed her first gold after performing a 1620 - 41/2 full rotations in the air - for the first time.

After joining Frenchwoman Tess Ledeux, the silver medallist, to become the second female athlete to land the trick, Gu has followed up on her success at the Youth Olympic Games in 2020 and the World Cup this season.

As the face of the Games and a gold medallist, there will be no limit to her endorsement opportunities - she already represents luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Tiffany - in China.

To illustrate her popularity, Gu dominated searches on Weibo in the wake of her victory, with seven of the top 10 trending topics all either about her win or her mother's comments about her.

Fans on Weibo, where she has over three million followers, left more than 90,000 comments in under 30 minutes after her win.

Spending at least two months in China each year since she was two, the teenager speaks fluent Mandarin with a Beijing accent, while Peking duck and dumplings are her favourite foods.

Gu has been outspoken about her love for China and Chinese culture but she has also expressed her gratitude to the US, where she still lives in San Francisco, and is headed to Stanford University.

"My mission is to use sport as a force for unity, to use it as a former to foster interconnection between countries and not use it as a device of force. That benefits everyone," the straight-A student and model-influencer said.

It remains unclear if she has given up her American passport - usually a requirement for Chinese naturalisation, since the country does not allow dual citizenship.

But Gu will not let the row over her nationality derail her, as she seeks two more freestyle skiing golds in the slopestyle and halfpipe next week.

It would be an unprecedented haul - no freeskier has won Winter Olympic medals in three different disciplines.

Gu said: "I'm not trying to keep everyone happy. I'm an 18-year-old girl out here living my best life and having a great time. It doesn't really matter if other people are happy or not.

"I am doing my best. I'm enjoying the entire process and using my voice to create as much positive change as I can for the voices who will listen to me in an area that is personal and relevant to myself.

"And in that sense, I'm not going to waste my time trying to placate people who are uneducated... If people don't believe me and if people don't like me, then that's their loss. They're never going to win the Olympics."

