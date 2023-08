Kaden Groves won for the second day in succession as the Australian edged out Filippo Ganna to claim stage five of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday.

A relatively uneventful 186.5 km trek from Morella to Burriana ended in the predicted bunch sprint, with Alpecin-Deceuninck's Groves holding off a surging Ganna.

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel retained the overall leader's red jersey after finishing safely in the pack having picked up useful time bonuses on the last intermediate sprint. REUTERS