Groenewegen wins Stage 3 after 'hard time'

SONDERBORG (Denmark) • The Tour de France yesterday bade farewell to Denmark, with cycling's most prestigious race officially moving to France from tomorrow.

There will be no racing today as the riders transfer to Dunkirk for Stage 4, which will see the peloton ride 171.5km in hilly terrain to Calais tomorrow.

Dutch sprinter Dylan Groenewegen yesterday snatched victory in the third stage, edging out Wout van Aert by mere centimetres but the Belgian retained the overall race leader's yellow jersey.

In a photo finish, Alpecin-Deceuninck's Jasper Philipsen took third place, while TotalEnergies' Peter Sagan was fourth at the line.

BikeExchange rider Groenewegen ensured Jumbo's van Aert finished second for the third time after the 182km stage, the last in Denmark, with large crowds lining the route in the Jutland region.

This was Groenewegen's fifth career stage win on the Tour but his first in three years.

It also came two years after he collided with Fabio Jakobsen at the Tour of Poland - an accident that left his countryman with horrific injuries.

Groenewegen was then handed a nine-month ban by world governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale, and the 29-year-old, who had to endure death threats and social media abuse in the aftermath, admitted it had not been easy for him to regain his standing in the sport.

"I want to say thank you to my team and my family and friends for getting me back to the Tour in good shape. It's beautiful," he said.

"Not physically but mentally, it's been a hard time of course, after all that happened. This is for my wife and my son, it means a lot."

Groenewegen also thanked his teammates after he was caught up in a late crash that split the peloton just over 10km from the line.

He added: "Yesterday, I was a little bit angry with myself but today, though I was a long time boxed in and involved in a crash with (more than) 9km to go, my team brought me back into position and I stayed calm to the end."

Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar was also nearly a casualty of that crash but he managed to evade trouble by keeping his balance to become the last rider through.

The UAE Team Emirates leader remains third in the general classification category, 14 seconds behind van Aert. With the first stage at altitude coming up, the Slovenian is in good shape as the holder of two successive polka-dot "King of the Mountains" jerseys.

Belgium's Yves Lampaert of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, the winner of the opening stage, is second, trailing van Aert by 7sec.

REUTERS

TOUR DE FRANCE

Transfer: Singtel TV Ch116, 8pm