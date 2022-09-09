'Great security plan' for World Cup

PARIS - World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin is "confident" about fan safety with one year to go to the Rugby World Cup in France despite the security issues surrounding May's Champions League final in Paris.

The kick-off for the football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid in the French capital was delayed as supporters struggled to get through bottlenecks accessing the ground and were repelled by tear gas fired by local police.

After the game, fans were preyed on by gangs as they made their way to public transport connections, with many reporting pickpocketing, muggings and threats as the police looked on.

Both Uefa and French authorities are conducting their own inquests but Gilpin believes it is unlikely the Rugby World Cup will see a repeat of those chaotic scenes. He said: "There's been a significant amount of dialogue between the organising committee, the authorities in Paris and the government more broadly.

"We're confident that lessons can be learnt from that and we're also confident that we have a great security plan, spectator experience plan for the Stade de France."

Last week, his counterpart in the organising committee, Claude Atcher, was suspended by French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera as a preliminary investigation into his management style found evidence of a deep social malaise within the organisation.

Noting that the allegations have been taken seriously, Gilpin said: "We've discussed those with the relevant ministries and with the board of the organising committee. It's business as usual for us."

On Wednesday, World Rugby vice-chairman and French Rugby Federation chief Bernard Laporte also went on trial facing charges of favouritism and corruption. The former France coach is accused of favouritism in awarding a shirt sponsor contract for the national men's side to a close friend, Mohed Altrad, the billionaire owner of Top 14 champions Montpellier.

The tournament opens with the in-form hosts welcoming three-time winners New Zealand to Paris with the final block of tickets for all games available online in the coming month.

Rugby's order is undergoing a shake-up after Ireland beat the All Blacks in a historic Test series in July, while holders South Africa lost to Wales on home soil for the first time.

That has made the list of contenders to clinch the Webb Ellis trophy a lengthy one.

"It's wonderful for the sport, it's going to get fans more excited than ever. I don't think we've ever been year out from a World Cup and had the depth of competitiveness that we've had now," said Gilpin.

AFP