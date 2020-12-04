'Great Men' escape from Pumas' claws

SYDNEY • In a shock U-turn, Argentina's rugby union yesterday lifted the interim suspensions of skipper Pablo Matera and two other players for racist tweets, just two days after calling the posts "unacceptable".

Coach Mario Ledesma hailed the flanker as a "great human being" despite the tweets, which date back several years and were described as "discriminatory" and "xenophobic" by the rugby union.

The volte-face followed reports that Argentina's players had threatened to strike over the suspensions of Matera, second row Guido Petti and replacement hooker Santiago Socino.

All three players have been left out of the team to play Australia in the final Tri Nations game in Sydney tomorrow but Ledesma made it clear they would be back.

"They reached an agreement with the union about not playing this game but what I can say is they are three fine players and great men, they are great human beings," he said on a Zoom call.

"They've been suffering a lot this week, their families have suffered a lot this week. It's really sad to see."

Asked if Matera would regain the armband, he confirmed: "Exactly right. Pablo won't be playing this game but he is still the captain."

Centre Jeronimo de la Fuente will be the interim skipper tomorrow, with sweeping changes to the Pumas team after their 38-0 thrashing by New Zealand last week.

Matera, 27, had earlier said he was "deeply ashamed" of the tweets, posted between 2011 and 2013 and since deleted, including one where he spoke of running over blacks with his car.

Petti referred to his domestic worker as a "primate" and accused blacks of stealing mobile phones and wallets.

FROM BOYS TO MEN They are not the same people that they were at 17 or 18 years old. They are great men, family men. MARIO LEDESMA, Argentina coach, on how racist tweets by Pablo Matera, Guido Petti and Santiago Socino posted between 2011 and 2013 do not define them in the present.

The posts resurfaced after criticism that the Pumas did not adequately pay tribute to Argentina football icon Diego Maradona, who died last week, before Saturday's defeat by the All Blacks.

Ledesma added there had been "a lot of hate going on" during the week and his players were "really, really affected".

"They are not the same people that they were at 17 or 18 years old. They are great men, family men," he said of the trio.

In announcing the suspensions on Tuesday, the Argentina Rugby Union said it "condemns any instance of hate speech and considers it unacceptable that anyone expressing those views would represent our country".

But it said yesterday that while the disciplinary process was continuing, "upholding interim measures is unnecessary", and decided to instead lift the suspension of the three players and reinstate the captaincy of Matera.

The turbulent week caps a roller-coaster year for Argentina, whose coronavirus-hit build-up to the Tri Nations failed to derail preparations as they upset New Zealand for the first time and drew with hosts Australia before the All Blacks got their revenge.

While Australia and Argentina are still mathematically in with a shout, New Zealand are set to be officially crowned Tri Nations champions this weekend.

Both the Wallabies and the Pumas need a bonus-point win and in Australia's case, they must beat the Pumas by a massive 101 points.

For Argentina to clinch their biggest trophy, they need to thrash the hosts by 93 points.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE