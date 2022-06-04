Gray's miracle horse back from the grave

Commodore had a foot in the grave, but has come out - not once but twice - to face the starter at Kranji this afternoon.

Trainer Stephen Gray even called the now five-year-old son of Per Incanto a "miracle".

An infected fetlock bone that went septic was the ailment that nearly killed the gelding.

But, determined that Commodore's promising racing stats would not be left at one second and one third from two starts at Kranji back in August 2020, Gray, British owner Paul Hickman and the Singapore Turf Club team of vets spared no effort in saving his life.

The road to recovery was long and bumpy. A frustrated Gray often felt they had hit a dead end. But patience and dedication have paid off after more than 11/2 years.

"To be fair, he should have died. It's a miracle that he's come back," said the Kiwi horseman.

"He had an infection to the off-fore fetlock bone. He had to get surgery to clean the fetlock up.

"The infection had gone inside the joint and it was a major surgery to put antibiotics in.

"He never responded to the antibiotics for two weeks. The vet Dr Dan Shaw did a great job to beat the infection.

"He went for a six-month spell to settle down. But, when we got him going again, it flared up again.

"I think we got him going too early. He had relapsed, the infection attacked him again.