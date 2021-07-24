Gray's Hard Too Think can surprise

It has been 14 long years since trainer Stephen Gray savoured his only Singapore Derby success with Lim's Prestige.

If Lady Luck decides to lend a helping hand, the New Zealander's Hard Too Think may well spring an upset on the two favourites - Stewards' Cup winner Mr Malek and Singapore Gold Cup victor Big Hearted - in the $400,000 feature for four-year-olds tomorrow.

With his low rating of 67, the three-time winner in lower classes pales in comparison to the three big guns, Mr Malek (98), Rocket Star (97) and Big Hearted (94).

His charge will also race on level weight (57kg) with them. That is why he prefers November's $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m. It is a handicap affair and Hard Too Think will get in with a light weight.

But, when he saw the small Derby nominations, Gray decided to have a roll of the dice - probably against his better judgment.

"I could have run him in a Class 3 race, but it was then changed into a Kranji Stakes B 1,800m race worth $85,000," said Gray, who has booked Hard Too Think's most successful partner, Frenchman Marc Lerner, for the Derby ride.

"Michael Clements has four good horses in that race, easy pickings for him on paper, and then, we have a $400,000 race," said Gray.

"His race is the Gold Cup, but the Derby has fallen into his path. Usually, he wouldn't get in if you go on his ratings at level weights.

"To be honest, it's not about what could happen, but more what will happen. But the good news is he can stay.

"It might also rain on the day. The 1,800m suits and he can be there at the end of the race, even if he's better over 2,000m, though."

This year's renewal not being the vintage Derby of yesteryear is a bit of a Catch-22 situation for Gray.

It is good for those who want to turn giant-killers like him, but he is also concerned which way it may head if the quality of horseflesh in Singapore is not raised.

He reckons the Steven Burridge-trained Mr Malek and the Michael Clements-trained Big Hearted are the ones to beat.

He feels that the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Rocket Star ran below par in the Stewards' Cup.

"Steven's horse and Mike's horse are the best horses this year. Unfortunately, Ricardo's horse couldn't fire in the Stewards' Cup, but he can bounce back," he said.

"It's all about having the right horse. Lim's Prestige was a good horse and peaked at the right time. It's all about timing."

While Gray is not holding his breath about a happy outcome tomorrow, he has been looking forward to hosting owners and guests for the Derby. But it has ended in disappointment with the reversion to Covid-19's phase two (heightened alert) protocols.

"It's very disappointing. I had booked tables for 25 pax upstairs and they were all so excited, but this return to new heightened phase two with no visitors allowed has ruined everything," he said.

"I feel sorry for them as they've waited so long to come back to the races. It's also a blow for the club, the F&B people, all because of some irresponsible people who breached the sanitary rules."