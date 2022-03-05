Grand opening after high drama

BEIJING • Athletes paraded through Beijing's National Stadium at the Winter Paralympics opening ceremony last night, after a storm of controversy surrounding the banning of Russian and Belarusian athletes due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

High tension in the athletes' village, threats of boycotts and organisers' eleventh-hour reversal of a previous decision to let Russian athletes and those from ally Belarus compete as neutrals, marred the lead-up to the Games.

But Chinese President Xi Jinping officially declared the Games open and a fireworks display erupted over the "Birds' Nest" stadium.

The sparkling sound and light show spectacular capped off a week of high drama and wrangling among officials on the sidelines.

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons used his speech at the ceremony to promote peace and sporting excellence.

"The 21st century is a time for dialogue and diplomacy, not war and hate," the Brazilian said.

"Here in Beijing, Paralympic athletes from 46 different nations will compete with each other, not against each other. Through sport, they will showcase the best of humanity and highlight the values that should underpin a peaceful and inclusive world."

He bellowed "Peace" into the microphone at the end of his impassioned speech, before Mr Xi declared the event open.

On Wednesday, Paralympic organisers said the "harshest punishment" they could dish out was to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete as neutrals. The decision was reversed less than 24 hours later, with the organisers citing safety concerns and a volatile mood in the athletes village.

Multiple teams and athletes had also threatened not to compete if the Russian and Belarusian athletes were present.

The Ukraine delegation was overwhelmed with solidarity after arriving safely in China on Wednesday.

"I can say that this is a miracle that we managed to be here," Ukraine Paralympic Committee president Valeriy Sushkevych said.

"It's a symbol to show that Ukraine is alive."

The Russian Paralympic Committee said its contingent will leave China and will not appeal against the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport following legal advice.

Belarus' Olympic committee did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The Games will start with its largest Asian delegation with six countries - China, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Mongolia and Kazakhstan - taking part.

According to the Asian Paralympic Committee, a total of 169 athletes from Asia will compete, which makes up 30 per cent of the total athlete cohort.

Host nation China's 96 para-athletes make them the largest team in Beijing. They will compete in all six sports for the first time, with their athletes entered into 73 of the 78 medal events.

The action gets under way today with preliminary ice hockey matches, wheelchair curling round-robin games and alpine skiing and biathlon races.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS