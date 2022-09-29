Grand Koonta muscles up for Sunday's main event

It was on Tuesday morning that we gushed over the show put up by King Arthur on the training track.

He went like a winner and earned every single nod of respect from those at trackside.

He had run the 600m in smooth style, covering the trip in 38.1 seconds and all agreed that trainer Donna Logan had him topped up sufficiently for his assignment on Sunday.

Well, it might not be that cut and dried.

Come Sunday, the "King" might have to contend with an intruder in the form of Grand Koonta.

From the stables of James Peters, Grand Koonta threw his hat into the ring with a faultless gallop on Wednesday morning.

Erring on the side of caution and probably not wanting to insult the "King", Grand Koonta's raceday rider, Vlad Duric, went a tad slower on the galloper, clocking 39.8sec for the trip.

But the intent was evident. Grand Koonta had plenty in reserve.

With that gallop under his girth, Peters must surely know that the ghostly grey Irish-bred has the credentials to inflict damage on Logan's runner.

Owned by the China Horse Club Stable, Grand Koonta is an out-and-out sprinter and the Kranji Stakes A trip over 1,200m is a distance he will lap up with the utmost relish.

And we know he will love the underfoot conditions. To him, grass is not just green. Grass is great.

Seven times he has demolished his rivals on grass. Unless King Arthur produces something really special, Grand Koonta could put him to the sword - and it will not be "lese majeste".

Brian Miller

Wednesday's gallops at Kranji by horses running on Sunday

RACE 1

Happy Friday 37.5.

Alexander* (M. Kellady) 37.7.

RACE 2

The Star* 41.1. Flaming Kirin 45.

RACE 3

Teardrops* 39.7. Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 37.7. Top Field (K. A'Isisuhairi) canter/40.2.

RACE 4

Sir Elton 40.1.

RACE 5

Healthy Star* (I. Saifudin) 38.2. The Jun* 42.5.

Ben Wade (M. Nunes) 45.8.

RACE 6

Ace Sovereign* 40.7.

RACE 7

Circuit Star* (Saifudin) 37.9.

Fight To Victory (N. Zyrul) 44.5.

RACE 8

Mr Black Back* (J. Bayliss) 44.5. Shanghai Star* (Kellady) 39.8.

Per Incrown* 43.3.

RACE 9

Angel Baby 36.9.

RACE 10

Endless* 36.3.

RACE 11

Grand Koonta* (V. Duric) 39.8.

Muraahib 43.2. Illustrious* 39.5.

Ocean Crossing 43.2.

Pennywise (T. Krisna) 42.2.

RACE 12

Atlas (Kellady) 37.3.