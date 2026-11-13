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Gordon returns for Australia two months after leg break

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Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Wales v Australia - OL Stadium, Lyon, France - September 24, 2023 Australia's Carter Gordon during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Wales v Australia - OL Stadium, Lyon, France - September 24, 2023 Australia's Carter Gordon during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

EDINBURGH, Nov 13 - Australia have brought Carter Gordon back into their line-up for Sunday's Nations Championship clash against Scotland as they continue to search for a settled flyhalf ahead of next year’s World Cup.

• There are three changes to the Wallabies’ starting line-up after last Sunday’s listless performance against England at Twickenham, where they lost 45-22

• Gordon plays for the first time since suffering a broken leg in the 28-28 draw with Argentina in Mendoza two months ago

• Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is restored to centre to partner Len Ikitau, who earlier this week suggested the pair were the best option for the Wallabies in midfield

• It will be Ikitau and Suaalii's 18th test together, with Isaac Henry ruled out by a hamstring injury. Harry Potter takes Suaalii’s place on the wing.

• Rob Valetini is also back in the starting XV at blindside flank with Jeremy Williams shifted into the second row where he takes the place of Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

• Coach Les Kiss on Friday also made changes to the replacements, naming Brandon Paenga-Amosa as back-up hooker and Lachlan Shaw as lock cover, while Tom Hooper has recovered from a shoulder injury

Team: 15-Tom Wright, 14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Harry Potter, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Ryan Lonergan, 8-Harry Wilson (captain), 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Jeremy Williams, 4-Josh Canham, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Billy Pollard, 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17-Isaac Kailea, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Lachlan Shaw, 20-Tom Hooper, 21-Tate McDermott, 22-Ben Donaldson, 23-Filipo Daugunu REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.