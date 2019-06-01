Good to be with Good Standing

RACE 1 (2,000M)

6 Gorgeous Again gave every indication the step-up to 2,000m is what he needs, after an eye-catching effort over 1,800m last start.

2 Best Effort should find an uncontested lead, which is where he'll be for a long way.

3 Dragon Warrior's mid-race move to lead last start probably cost him the race. He'll improve ridden off the speed and is capable of winning again.

10 Celebration is winless from 23 starts. But he's not without a chance to finish in the top three.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

4 Classic Unicorn has impressed in his trial. He'll make an impression on debut with Zac Purton astride.

3 Aurora Steed has shown plenty of ability in training at both Conghua and Sha Tin. He remains a big watch on debut for John Size.

1 Allied Agility got off the mark on debut last start. He is capable of winning his way into Class 3.

6 Simply Fluke comes into this off an encouraging trial on the turf at Happy Valley.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

1 Buddies led and won well on the dirt last start. He was competitive on the turf before that. He's the one to beat with Purton in the saddle.

13 Nice Fandango has struggled of late but he's returned to a mark where he can be competitive.

4 Intrepic led all the way at 36-1 for Joao Moreira last start. Queries on whether he can do it again, but he'll make his own luck on the speed.

5 Murray's Partners is lightly raced. He'll find himself in the right spot from gate 5.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

8 Silver Fig lengthened last start when asked by Neil Callan to score by over a length. He makes his Class 3 debut, but in his favour is the 15lb (6.8kg) that comes off his back.

3 Victory Machine is a three-time winner already this season. He'll roll forward and make his own luck.

7 Red Desert impressed before his debut on the trial track. He looks a chance.

9 Ambitious Heart is worth including in all exotics.

RACE 5 (,1400M)

1 Chairman Lo ran second four times from nine starts. He returns to Class 4. If he uses the gate to lead, he could prove tough to reel in.

3 The Createth took a while to break through, but he appears to have finally put it all together and can go on with it.

10 Destin comes into this following two seconds. He commands respect with the right run from gate 5.

8 Emerald Spur has shown glimpses of talent. A place chance.

RACE 6 (,1200M)

1 Beauty Applause broke through last start. He has the class on his side to progress through the grades and looks the one to beat.

2 Joyful Heart was a debut winner, but has since gone four runs unplaced. He's capable of returning to his debut form.

6 Speedy Dragon should push forward to sit on the speed from the draw. A third win this season would not surprise.

13 Magic Success is set to have his second start for John Moore since arriving from the David Hall yard, where he managed only a win. He's the wildcard.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

2 Little Wise Man was set a task from near last at his most recent run and finished second - his third consecutive runner-up effort. Purton's booking a big plus.

13 Fortune Happiness has to contend with another wide draw (11). This consistent galloper has shown enough improvement to suggest that he'd be competitive.

5 Coolceleb transfers to the turf following an impressive last three runs on the dirt. If he handles the surface, he's in with a chance.

4 Winning Controller will improve back down to 1,400m from 1,650m. Moreira has won on him before.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

8 Earth Trilogy was caught wide last start. He should enjoy the run of the race this time from the inside draw.

11 Jenerator should appreciate the longer straight at Sha Tin. If he gets a clean run at the leaders over the final 200m, he should go very close.

7 Band Of Brothers is a two-time winner from four. He's given every indication the step-up to the mile would be a welcome one.

10 New Elegance is next best.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

5 Good Standing couldn't have been more impressive when winning the Hong Kong Macau Trophy last start. He steps up to the mile, which is no concern as he is already a winner over the distance this season and he was a Group 3 winner when trained in Australia over 2,000m. He's the one to beat.

9 Champion's Way's unbeaten run came to an end last start. He is capable of recording his first stakes win if he handles the step-up to 1,600m.

7 Ka Ying Star is the likely leader. He was an impressive winner last start over this course and distance. He'll make them work for it.

1 Simply Brilliant placed over this course and trip at Group 1 level last start. He's capable of progressing.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

11 Charizard is flying and is capable of making his third appearance in Class 3 a winning one. He will relish the extra 200m.

7 Solar Wai Wai won a hot Class 3 last start, beating, among them, Mighty Maverick who was beaten by a neck last Wednesday. He's coming out of a strong race and is a leading player.

8 Good Beauty seeks his second win this season. He's effective over this course and distance and is drawn to take advantage.

9 Picken is racing well, but he appears to have found his mark.

RACE 11 (1,200M)

4 Refined Treasure is a four-time 1,000m straight winner, with his only run around the bend coming two starts ago where he faded to finish eighth. If he handles the turn at his second try, he's the one to beat.

5 Flying Thunder sprouted wings to score last start. He can flash home again.

14 Team Spirit has hit a purple patch. He'll lead from the inside draw with only 115lb. The only concern is the class rise.

7 Racing Fighter finally knuckled down to win after placing four times. He can go on with it.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club