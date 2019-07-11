'Good luck' tilts Sagan over the edge

COLMAR • Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan reserved enough strength in the hills of the Alsace region to win a reduced bunch sprint for his 12th overall Tour de France stage win yesterday.

While France's overall leader Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep will embark in yellow again on the first real mountain test in the Alsace in Eastern France in today's stage 6, the local hero nearly further endeared himself to the home fans after having a tilt at the stage win with a downhill charge after the final climb.

Sagan's win, though, will be popular with armchair fans as the charismatic former triple world champion and six-time green sprint jersey winner had been frustrated in two near misses so far.

He went full throttle from 150 metres out to beat pre-race favourites including breakout star Jumbo Visma's Wout van Aert, who came in second, while Italian Matteo Trentin from Mitchelton-Scott finished third.

Afterwards, Slovakia's Sagan told website cyclingnews.com: "You just have to be patient and the victory will come. I have to say thanks to all my teammates.

"They did a very, very great job and, finally, victory came at the Tour de France for us. It's very nice. We controlled the race all day, on the flat part until the finish.

"I did my best, and it just came. If I don't win, then everybody is going to ask me what is missing. But see, nothing is missing. It's just that everybody needs good luck and to have a good day for a win."

Belgian van Aert closed in to within 14 seconds of the overall lead, maintaining his Under-25's white jersey, but the overall contenders had a quiet day in the peloton.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas and his Team Ineos co-captain Egan Bernal of Colombia finished safely in the pack at Colmar in the Vosges mountain range.

Welshman Thomas was typically droll when asked what he expected as the Tour headed off in the morning, quipping: "I'm expecting the worst and hoping for the best."

Today's stage will be a 160.5km ride from Mulhouse ending at the top of La Planche des Belles Filles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS