Good gate will help Canadian Bolt

RACE 1 (1,000M)

After a fair debut run (6) MY ELOUISE switched to turf, but things went wrong when backed. If she can improve on her debut run, she could open her winning account.

(5) NAMAQUA DOVE ran a decent race when switched off over further before getting up to her old antics of going to the front before tiring last time.

(4) LADIES DAY finished a few lengths ahead of her and the latter has also finished ahead of MY ELOUISE. So, she could open her account today.

(7) CAPRIANA has had her fair share of chances but will be running on if at best.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(5) SPARKLING FLAME seems to enjoy being competitive, without winning. With some luck, this could be her day in the sun. Stable and rider are in good form.

(1) TOP TEN caught the eye when running on to finish less than half a length behind the former and has scope for improvement.

(4) SIEGE OF ORLEANS was not disgraced over further and is another strong competitor.

(6) TELL MY FORTUNE could show more over this distance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(5) FIRU STAR has the best form line and races for a stable in good form. He is dropping in distance but is racing after a rest and, if performing fresh, can score.

(2) MCCARTNEY was speedy right until the last bit last time. He could go all the way on the Poly.

(11) ONE SHOT WONDER has now run two good races in a row and even a bad draw may not prevent him from fighting it out.

(4) SENOR GARCIA needs to be taken seriously.

RACE 4, (1,000M)

(1) CANADIAN BOLT is yet to win on the Poly but he has gone close and could just pull it off with a bit of luck. He has a good gate.

(6) HAMPTON COURT is the one to catch but he has finished second three times in his last four outings.

(2) ALPHAMIKEFOXTROT showed form after a rest but had things go wrong last time. He has drawn ideally and should relish the sprint.

(3) ALFONSA SPAGONI is also capable.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(3) FLOWER SEASON is holding form nicely on the Poly and could notch up another win.

(9) BOOGIE SHOES and (6) CAPETOWN BEAUTY have both finished not far off her and are weighted to give her a hard time, although the former has drawn wide. CAPETOWN BEAUTY will prefer being back on the Poly.

(8) BRUNILDA is in good form and, having met a bit stronger last time, could prove a big threat back in this division.

(5) QUICKSTEP LADY and (1) ALITTLEBITNAUGHTY are not without claims in a competitive fillies and mares handicap.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) RUN FOR ISLA put in more of an effort when tried with blinkers. She beat a more experienced individual last time. Her Highveld form should stand her in good stead on her Poly debut.

(2) RAZZLE DAZZLE EM brings Western Cape form into it and she also needs to be taken seriously.

(3) HOT MONEY has drawn the best of the locals and, on current form, looks a serious contender.

(6) CRAZY BLUES beat (5) LADY YUSRA and (4) MISS CHARLOTTE last time and could do so again.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) TWICETHEQUALITY is holding form on the turf and the switch to the Poly could see her get over the line. She has a plum draw.

(5) JACQUELINE is likely to chase the pace. The latter is going for a hat-trick and needs to be taken seriously.

(6) PURPLE PERSUASION's last run on the turf can be ignored. She did not enjoy finishing behind a few, but she now meets those on the Poly and the result could be different. All of (4) CHANTY LANE, (8) ALL AGLOW, (11) SACRED BLUES and (3) SULTANAH need to be respected.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(4) BUGSY MALONE fires up on the Poly and his last run on the turf is best ignored, as he was hampered in running. The longer distance could suit.

(2) HUMBLE TUNE has been running well over different distances. She needs to be taken seriously.

(1) CAESURA is in good form and has pole position.

(5) MONARCHY had his confidence boosted with a good win on the turf but needs to do more to win again on the Poly.