Good gate will enhance Sir Theodore's chances

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(3) BRISTOLBEAUFIGHTER has run some good races and should have won by now. He has drawn a good gate and should make a winning Poly debut.

(8) KHULUMA NATHI has also run two good ones in a row and last time looked to have just got the timing wrong. This distance looks ideal and he should have every chance.

(2) FIRE LORD also improved after gelding and has drawn ideally. A well-bred sort, he could keep improving and needs to be taken seriously. More with earning potential.

RACE 2 (1,700M)

(2) SIR THEODORE was supported and improved last time. He could keep improving and has a plum draw, so expect the money to come. This could be his race.

(1) TRITON, however, has finished ahead of him both times they met and has the better draw. He has been knocking hard but the Poly may not be the best surface for him.

(4) CROWN PLAZA could be looking for this track. She is a Highveld raider who has not done badly but needs to find more to go close.

(3) OVER THE BAY is getting there and should earn.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) MARIA'S WORLD is a Highveld raider who looks to be well placed on her Poly debut. She is limited but is in good form and has the best draw.

(8) GREEN SLEEVES showed potential in her second start and runs like the longer trip is what she will be needing. However, a wide draw gives her a bit of a task.

(4) GOLDEN DELIGHT has been building up stamina over further and has drawn well, so could upset the fancied runners.

(6) LILY OF ORANGE looked dangerous earlier. She could show up at juicy odds.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(7) SEQUOIA is a three-year-old Highveld colt in useful form. His running style suggests the Polytrack could suit but he is going a bit further today.

(3) THE APPEAL went over the wrong track and trip last time and that run is best ignored. He was a good second here previously and has drawn well.

(9) BRANDENBURG needed his last run and could take advantage if allowed to dictate matters up front.

(2) TWICE THE FLIGHT is capable of winning a race especially for a bang-in-form trainer and jockey combo.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) ROY'S COMMAND and (3) RUNNING RIFLES are the two who stand out in this contest. It is hard to separate them. Running Rifles has yet to run a bad race locally and has gone from strength to strength, so could be ready for the Poly. He has drawn well alongside Roy's Command, who has an even better gate.

(7) HIPPOCRATES finished ahead of Roy's Command last time they met and the front runner should be hard to peg back again in today's race.

(1) LUCRETIUS and (4) SEA SPONGE can earn some minor money. Both can be included in those quartet bets.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(7) FISTS OF FIRE and (3) GALABIER look set to dominate proceedings. Fists Of Fire has been knocking hard and could be rewarded, despite going much further. Galabier is one from one over the course and distance and, having drawn well, could be hard to catch back on the Poly.

(10) QUERARI'S COWBOY has lacked a finish of late but will be super fit and could be dangerous this time round.

(2) ARROW'S MARK is more than capable of beating a field like this, but is off-form. However, a good rider has been booked so watch out.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) CAPE EAGLE showed promise at Scottsville and has more to offer. He could be anything on his Poly debut and has the best of the draw.

(3) SIKHULU's last run is best ignored as he did not enjoy the 1,400m. He has run well on the Poly before and can go close over the shorter trip.

(7) MAJORCA PALACE is back over his best distance and, seeing as he is in good form, needs to be included.

(9) PROUD MASTER was tried in a feature over further but was cut into in that race. He can improve and is definitely one for quartet players.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) ROYAL KITTY finished runner-up the last three times she raced here and must surely get it right by now. The drop in distance could do the trick and, she has pole position.

(3) CASA ROSADA is back over her best track and trip and has also drawn better. She must rate a serious contender.

(8) GREEN DREAM has not let her team down since winning her maiden but has a bit more to do from her draw.

(5) SEA OF TRANQUILITY can improve, having matured, and could enjoy the 1,200m trip on the Poly.