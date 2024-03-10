Gonzalo Quesada hails Italy’s ‘nutters’ after historic Scotland win in Six Nations

ROME – Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada beamed with pride on March 9 after his team of “nutters” beat Scotland 31-29 to win their first Six Nations home match in 11 years.

Italy were 14-3 down after 12 minutes and 22-16 behind at the break in Rome, but a thrilling second-half performance from the hosts gave the Azzurri a historic win.

“We have a group of nutters (someone who is crazy) here, of whom the captain (Michele Lamaro) is the furthest gone,” Quesada said. “What they have is a desire and effort and they do everything at 100 per cent every day.

“This team has a group of leaders who do amazing things. I’m proud to have had months to try and bring this team to a win. But it’s only the beginning. The win validates a lot of work but I haven’t changed anything.

“As a coach I’m very, very proud of them, but we have room to improve even more.”

Captain Lamaro, 25, was at the Stadio Olimpico as a boy when Italy last won in the Six Nations in the Italian capital, against Ireland in 2013.

And he was key for Italy in the final minutes as the hosts held out for 24 phases of play as Scotland tried and failed to get the three points they needed to snatch the win.

“It felt like more than 24 phases to be honest. Defending is one thing but not conceding a foul in those phases is the important thing there,” said Lamaro.

Juan Ignacio Brex, debutant Louis Lynagh and Stephen Varney all scored tries, while further kicked points from Paolo Garbisi and Martin Page-Relo sealed the victory.

Italy now face Wales in Cardiff in their final match as the Azzurri attempt to avoid a ninth straight wooden spoon after moving up to fourth in the Six Nations standings ahead of France and Wales.

Third-placed Scotland, meanwhile, have a fight on their hands to finish in the top two for the first time since winning the last Five Nations in 1999.

In the later match on March 9, Marcus Smith slotted a last-minute drop goal as England ended Ireland’s double Grand Slam dream with an exhilarating 23-22 win that sent the Six Nations championship race to the final round.

After Scotland’s shock loss to Italy, Ireland knew victory would give them the title and set them up for back-to-back Grand Slams – beating all teams in one edition – and they looked on course leading 12-8 at half-time.

Two James Lowe tries looked to have sealed victory for the visitors, but tries by George Furbank and Ben Earl kept England within two points and in a thrilling finale Smith secured the win with the final kick of the match.

England coach Steve Borthwick has been talking about signs of progress for a while and so he was particularly delighted to see it count on the scoreboard.

“They have worked exceptionally hard and been progressing each week but to get the tangible reward of a victory was important for them and the evolution of the team,” he said.

England travel to France in the final match of the championship hunting their first title since 2020, though Ireland, four points ahead in the standings and hosting Scotland, remain favourites. AFP, REUTERS