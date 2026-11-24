SINGAPORE – At the third time of asking, Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan secured her LPGA Tour card, after finishing tied-second in the final stage of the qualifying series for the prestigious circuit on Nov 23.



The 22-year-old shot a bogey-free eight-under 64 at the Magnolia Grove Golf Course’s Crossings Course on the last day of the event to sign for a 22-under 336 total and place comfortably among the top 25 and ties who earned a spot on the LPGA Tour next season.



In doing so, the world No. 64 also made history by becoming the first Singaporean to gain LPGA Tour status.

In Alabama, Tan produced an impressive turnaround to overcome a difficult start to the competition and achieve her dream of becoming an LPGA player.



An opening two-over 73 at Magnolia Grove’s Falls Course in the first round left her sitting tied-84th, but she reignited her campaign with a flawless four-under 68 at the Crossings Course.

The 2026 Asian Games bronze medallist carried that momentum into the weekend, firing a five-under 66 at the Falls Course, before surging up the leaderboard with a blistering seven-under 65 at the Crossings Course to make the cut, entering the final round in a tie for fourth, just three strokes shy from overnight leader Megha Ganne.

She was in imperious form in the final round and came out firing with a four-birdie blitz, before adding four more birdies down the stretch to punch her ticket to next year’s LPGA Tour.

Coming in joint second alongside Tan was American Julia Gregg (64), with the duo one stroke behind Ganne (66).

This was Tan’s third attempt to get onto the top women’s professional tour, having contested the final stage of qualifying in 2025 and 2024.

She had missed the cut in her previous two tries, finishing tied-45th in 2025 and joint-94th the year before.

This is the latest milestone for Tan since she turned professional in 2024, after becoming the first golfer from the Republic to earn a card on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

She quickly made a name for herself, emerging victorious on her LET debut at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open in February 2024.

A standout season followed in 2025, during which she won twice on the circuit and finished in the top 10 on six other occasions to claim the LET’s Order of Merit, giving her entry into two US Majors – the Women’s PGA Championship and Chevron Championship – for the first time.

While a win eluded her this season, she still enjoyed an impressive year in which she recorded eight top-10 finishes, including a tied-sixth showing at the Women’s British Open in August.

In October, she claimed a historic medal in golf for Singapore at the Asian Games, as she claimed the women’s individual bronze at the Kasugai Country Club East Course.