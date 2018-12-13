Youth golfers make their mark

The second leg of the HSBC Youth Golf Challenge 2018 concluded at Warren Golf and Country Club yesterday, with Singapore Golf Association (SGA) development squad members Sean Lee (left) and Inez Ng (second from left) winning the boys' and girls' A division crowns respectively. Also, SGA junior squad member Daryl Low (right) won the boys' B division, while SGA development squad golfer Angel Lim (second from right) clinched the girls' B division crown at the end of the three-day affair. The first leg of the challenge was held from June 19-21 at the Keppel Club, while the final leg of the 2018 series will take place from March 20-22 next year at the National Service Resort and Country Club.