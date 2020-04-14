Your Daily Dose... of stunning swings

PAULA CREAMER

EAGLE PUTT ON 2ND PLAY-OFF HOLE AT 2014 HSBC WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS

The American ended a nearly four-year winless streak with a putt for the ages.

Facing a severely right-to-left-breaking 75-footer, Creamer watched her ball roll down a bank and pick up speed as it headed for the 18th hole.

After it fell for an eagle, she ran around the green with her arms in the air before dropping to her knees and lowering her head to the ground, pounding the Serapong turf at Sentosa Golf Club. It was her 10th LPGA title.

"I really didn't even watch the last four feet of it," she said. "I was just hoping it would slow down when it was near the hole, and then it disappeared."

Watch: bit.ly/2Ry3GL3

MICHELLE WIE

BIRDIE PUTT ON 18TH HOLE, FINAL ROUND OF 2018 HSBC WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Sentosa Golf Club was again the scene of a dramatic American victory as Wie holed a 40-foot putt from off the green to win the tournament by a single stroke and claim her first title since the 2014 US Women's Open.

She had started the final round five shots behind overnight leader Nelly Korda and was sublime throughout the day, shooting seven birdies on a bogey-free scorecard.

Her round peaked with that stunning birdie, which she later called "the best putt of my career so far".

Watch: bit.ly/2Xv2goh

SERGIO GARCIA

TEE SHOT ON 17TH HOLE, FIRST ROUND OF 2018 SINGAPORE OPEN

One-over after his first seven holes having started on the back nine, the Spaniard was in need of some inspiration. That arrived courtesy of his new Callaway six-iron on this tricky par-three at Serapong.

He easily rolled in the birdie putt, eagled the next hole and signed for a five-under 66 that gave him the tournament lead.

It was an advantage the reigning Masters champion never relinquished as he completed a five-stroke victory.

Watch: bit.ly/3a4mV5d

JORDAN SPIETH

SECOND SHOT ON 15TH HOLE, FINAL ROUND OF 2016 SINGAPORE OPEN

The world No. 1 ultimately fell short in this Sentosa event, finishing one shot back in second to South Korean Song Young-han. But this was a moment of head-shaking brilliance from Spieth on the 430-yard par-four.

A wayward tee shot had sent his ball into the rough just behind a tree and left him with a blind shot into the green.

Undaunted, the Texan hit a remarkable punch shot that settled 12 feet from the hole. He sank the birdie putt to complete the miraculous recovery.

Watch: bit.ly/3ab87SE

LEXI THOMPSON

TEE SHOT ON 14TH HOLE, FIRST ROUND OF 2015 HSBC WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS

From 153 yards on this par-three on the Serapong Course, Thompson produced the perfect swing with her seven-iron. The ball landed short of the cup, took several bounces before disappearing.

"It was looking good the whole way, so I was just waiting for it to drop. I let go of my club. I don't even know what I did, honestly," she said.

Incredibly, she would hit another hole-in-one here. This time, it was during her final round last year on hole No. 7 at the Sentosa's New Tanjong Course.

Watch: bit.ly/2Rwj0Yu

ADAM SCOTT

BIRDIE PUTT ON 18TH HOLE, FINAL ROUND OF 2010 SINGAPORE OPEN

"Winner's luck," was how Scott jokingly described the 12-footer that spun around the cup's rim before falling.

But there was nothing fortunate about the Australian's historic feat at Sentosa as he became the only man to win three Singapore Open titles.

He had started the day with a three-shot lead and almost gave it up with bogeys on No. 10 and No. 14. But he fought back with birdies at the 15th and closing hole to hold off a slew of challengers, including defending champion Ian Poulter and US Open winner Graeme McDowell.

Watch: bit.ly/34ulhZE

MARDAN MAMAT

PAR PUTT ON 18TH HOLE, FINAL ROUND OF 2006 OSIM SINGAPORE MASTERS

It was one of the shortest putts he had to convert all day but the significance was immense for him and golf in the country.

The tap-in par at Laguna National confirmed a one-stroke victory over England's Nick Dougherty and Mardan raised his hands in celebration. He had just become the first local to win on the European Tour and delivered a statement to the rest of the region.

"This is what I have dreamed of," he said. "I hope I have inspired all the young Singaporeans to achieve what I have achieved."

Watch: bit.ly/34yOvGU

ANGEL CABRERA

SECOND SHOT ON 18TH HOLE, FINAL ROUND OF 2007 SINGAPORE OPEN

Needing a birdie on the intimidating 550-yard, par-five closing hole at Sentosa to win the event, the Argentinian hammered a drive over 300 yards down the centre of the fairway. But his next shot was even better.

His six-iron was sweetly struck as the ball ended up 20 feet from the cup, setting up a two-putt birdie to beat Fijian Vijay Singh by a single stroke.

The club later installed a plaque on the 18th fairway to commemorate Cabrera's performance.

Watch: bit.ly/3a6lZxp