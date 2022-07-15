Young tames the old course

ST ANDREWS • Everything went according to plan for Cameron Young yesterday, as he carded an opening-round eight-under 64 to grab the early clubhouse lead at the 150th British Open, while Claret Jug favourite Rory McIlroy was on the charge as golfers attacked a defenceless Old Course.

There had been worries in the run-up to the season's final Major that calm winds and firm, fast conditions would leave the ancient layout vulnerable to low scoring and that was what happened with early starters taking full advantage.

Playing his first-ever round at The Open, the 25-year-old American Young made it a memorable one as he challenged the Major record score of 62 set by Branden Grace at Royal Birkdale in 2017, returning a clean card to sit two clear of McIlroy and three ahead of Australian Cameron Smith.

At press time, a pack of five were a further stroke back at four under.

"I tried to plan out my day, and I think it went relatively well," said Young, who produced a flawless round featuring no bogeys and eight birdies, including five on the outward nine and one at the 18th.

"I happened to hit some wedges close, and I'm pretty sure I hit zero bunkers. I hit a lot of good shots but I still had to work my way round and I think I did a good job playing smart golf.

"I don't mean to sound like I am not thrilled with my round but the process we went through and how I managed the round got me through. Every tournament is so different. It is helpful to been around Majors - I think this is my sixth or seventh, that experience is helpful but it is a lot of work."

Ranked 32nd in the world, Young finished tied third in this year's PGA Championship and is seeking his first Major triumph.

Paul Lawrie, the 1999 British Open champion, got the action started in an early morning chill at the "Home of Golf", the Scotsman given the honour of hitting the first shot at St Andrews.

Ian Poulter, one of several golfers among the early starters who have signed on with the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, was greeted by boos on the first tee. But it was not long before he was hearing the cheers again rolling in a 150-footer for an eagle on the par-four ninth.

His round stalled on the back nine but he still returned a 69 to join another pack five off the pace.

Poulter, together with Phil Mickelson, two of the biggest names to have joined LIV Golf, played down the hostile reception they received during the round. The LIV Golf rebels are not banned at the Open, in contrast to moves made by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

"I actually thought I had a great reception on the first tee," said Poulter, 46, the Englishman revered in European golf for his inspirational Ryder Cup performances.

"All I heard was clapping."

He also reacted with indignation to suggestions he was heckled around the course.

"I've heard nothing," he said. "You lot can write whatever you like about being heckled and booing. I'm here to play golf. This could probably be my last Open Championship at St Andrews. So I'm trying to enjoy it despite the questioning."

The 52-year-old Mickelson, who started with a level-par 72, added that he was very comfortable with his decision to join the LIV series.

"I couldn't be more excited and ecstatic with where I'm at," he said. "I get to have competitive golf in my life on a scale that is fun, exciting, different, and lets me play and compete but still do the things outside that I want to do."

BRITISH OPEN

