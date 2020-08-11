Young guns to the fore as Collin leads pack

SAN FRANCISCO • The performance of some of the PGA Tour's brightest young talents at the PGA Championship shows the future of golf is in good hands, as seasoned pros and veterans heaped praise on maiden winner 23-year-old Collin Morikawa on Sunday.

The American, who turned professional last year and was appearing in just his second Major, shot a six-under 64 for a total of 13-under 267 to top the leaderboard at TPC Harding Park in California.

While compatriot and former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, and England's Paul Casey, who turned pro 20 years ago, ran Morikawa closest, the chasing pack featured the likes of Americans Matthew Wolff, 21, Scottie Scheffler, 24, and Bryson DeChambeau, 26, who all finished three stokes back in joint-fourth.

American Cameron Champ, 25, was also in contention on Sunday before he stumbled with a double bogey on the ninth hole, ending tied for 10th.

Wolff, Morikawa and Champ all won their first Tour event before their 10th pro start, leaving Brooks Koepka impressed with how easily the younger players have made the transition from college golf to the pro ranks.

"You see these guys coming out of college now, they are ready to win," said the 30-year-old former world No. 1 and four-time Major champion, who had been going for a third straight PGA Championship win.

"I think of that group, Collin Morikawa, Matt Wolff, (22-year-old Norwegian) Viktor Hovland, it's impressive what they do. They come out of college and they're ready to play out here. Hats off to him (Morikawa)."

Casey, 43, said that it was clear that Morikawa, in his short career on the PGA Tour so far, would be a force in the game.

"There's always a bunch of guys that rock up on the scene, and he didn't necessarily get the most publicity out of the group he was in, but you know, I can consider myself veteran - I've been around the block - so I know talent when I see it," he said.

Scheffler felt that with younger players making waves and winners coming from anywhere in the field, "golf is in a great spot".

"It seems like anyone can win on any given week, so it's exciting," he said. "You saw it today, a lot of guys had a chance towards the end and congratulations to Collin, he had a great back nine today and a good golf tournament. Yeah, I think golf is in a good place."

REUTERS

WATCH OUT, WORLD

"He's not going anywhere anytime soon. He's a heck of a player. He doesn't have a weakness in his game. He doesn't have a weakness mentally."

TONY FINAU, Morikawa's fellow American and world No. 14, on what the future holds for him.

KUDOS TO YOUNG MAN

"Great attitude. Stayed very calm and stayed in the present. Wasn't enough. The glorious shots Collin hit like on 16 to make eagle, you have to tip your cap."

PAUL CASEY, England world No. 19 golfer, on Collin Morikawa's maiden Major win.

CAGER TO CADDIE

"I'm free for the next three months if you need a caddie or replacement. No, J.J. (Jakovac) is a great guy, but if you need me, I'm available."

STEPHEN CURRY, Golden State Warriors' six-time NBA All-Star, makes a surprise appearance at the post-match press conference.