Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin holding a mock cheque for $33,203 with (from left) SEA Games champion James Leow, junior development squad golfers Passion Hsu and Cody Ng and national golfer Shannon Tan at the Laguna National Golf and Country Club.

The amount was raised from more than 350 donors at the GolfSG #YNWAbyComChest event yesterday. More than 80 junior golfers pledged to run a total of 203km to raise funds for over 80 social service agencies in Singapore.