Yang wins third LPGA Thailand title

BANGKOK • South Korean golfer Amy Yang will head to this week's HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore with her confidence on a high after winning the Honda LPGA Thailand for a third time in Pattaya yesterday.

The 29-year-old survived a tense three-way tie near the end of the final round to fire a seven-under 65 for a winning total of 22-under 266 at the Siam Country Club's Pattaya Old Course.

Despite scoring a string of birdies early in the day, Yang found herself tied on 20 under at the 15th hole with Australia's Lee Min-jee and Spain's Carlota Ciganda.

But she took the lead with a birdie on the par-four 16th and another birdie on the par-five 18th sealed the victory and a US$240,000 (S$324,000) pay cheque.

She finished one shot ahead of Lee, who shot a 66 for sole possession of second spot with a 21-under 267 total while Ciganda was third another stroke back with a 63 - the day's joint-best score.

"I knew I was sharing the lead, but all I tried to do was keep focusing and be patient," said Yang, who also won the tournament in 2015 and 2013. "I am very honoured to have three wins here."

Spaniard Ciganda admitted to having "nerves" and "adrenaline" for the last few holes, but said she was "overall very happy" with her performance.

Thailand's world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn finished 14th with a final-round 70 for a 278 total.

American Michelle Wie, the defending champion for the US$1.5 million HSBC event at the Sentosa Golf Club's New Tanjong Course, shot a 74 to end tied for 23rd with a 282 total.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE