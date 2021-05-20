Yang tips Asia's next Major champ to come from Korea

KIAWAH ISLAND (South Carolina) • South Korea's Y.E. Yang believes it will not take another 12 years for Asia to herald a third Major men's champion following Hideki Matsuyama's stunning victory at the Masters last month.

Ahead of this week's PGA Championship, the year's second Major which starts today, Yang tipped the Japanese six-time PGA Tour winner to compile more Majors and expects his fellow countrymen such as Im Sung-jae and Kim Si-woo to also succeed on the big stage.

Yang wrote golf history in 2009 when he became Asia's first male Major champion by winning the PGA Championship at Hazeltine, where he overcame a two-shot deficit in the final round to defeat Tiger Woods in a memorable head-to-head duel.

It strangely took more than a decade before Asia savoured another Major high when Matsuyama became the first Asian to wear the Green Jacket last month.

"I watched the final round until the final moment," said Yang.

"Hideki stayed in control of his game until the end without losing focus. He earned the title to become the first Asian player to win at Augusta National, which I want to congratulate him.

"I believe he can win more Major titles, and he will have a positive effect on Japanese and Asian golf. Before the Masters, I always felt he could win one of the Majors."

As a former PGA Championship winner, Yang will feature in this week's elite 156-man field at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

He will be joined by a sizeable Asian contingent including Matsuyama, Im, Kim; South Korean An Byeong-hun; last weekend's Byron Nelson winner Lee Kyoung-hoon; Japan's Takumi Kanaya and Rikuya Hoshino; and Thai Jazz Janewattananond.

"Twelve years have passed since the first Asian win in a Major and Hideki subsequently won. I really think more Asian players will go on to win Major titles now," Yang said.

"Players who can potentially win are Im Sung-jae, Kim Si-woo, An Byeong-hun and Lee. They are potential candidates to be our next Major champion.

"As for Hideki, now that he has already won the Masters and several other PGA tournaments, I can only see him setting a record for most PGA Tour wins by an Asian player as long as he keeps his focus."

With eight titles, including the circuit's flagship event, the Players Championship, South Korea's K. J. Choi is the most successful Asian golfer on the Tour.

PGATOUR.COM